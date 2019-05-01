Ultimate Golf Experience Card 2019

With the purchase of the 2019 Ultimate Golf Experience Card you will be buying 8 rounds of golf with cart fee included! You will receive one card good for one round of golf (18 holes) at each of the courses listed below.

Golf Club of Indiana

With its rolling terrain, undulating greens and mature trees, The Golf Club of Indiana is a beautiful place to play. A par 72 layout with water on 15 holes, 72 bunkers and tees ranging from 5,500 to 7,100 yards, the course is as challenging as it is appealing. Nestled on 175 wooded acres near the picturesque town of Zionsville, The Golf Club of Indiana is located 1/2 mile west of I-65 on exit 130 which is 20 minutes North of Indianapolis International airport and Monument Circle. The Golf Club of Indiana now features a completely remodeled clubhouse and snack bar area with an expansive new outside seating area wrapping around the building. Also, a brand new banquet hall is capable of hosting up to 300 people for events of any kind. You will find the Golf Club to be one of the most impeccably manicured Courses you have ever played with bent grass tees and greens and fairways mowed to within one-half inch. You will also find one of the finest practice facilities in the Midwest at The Golf Club of Indiana. Whether you need to work on your driving, chipping, pitching, sand game or putting, you'll find our practice area to be unsurpassed.

Saddlebrook Golf Club

Saddlebrook Golf Club is an 18-hole championship golf course built on 152 acres of the Saddlebrook neighborhood, just Northwest of Indianapolis. This public golf course was designed by Bob Thompson in the early 1990’s, this par 71 course has three sets of tee boxes offering a challenge for golfers of all ages and skill levels. The front nine holes are open, fostering aggressive play while the tree-lined, picturesque back nine challenges any player looking to dial-in their short game. To some, Saddlebrook may seem like a short course sitting at a mere 6,038 yards, but our quaint, undulating greens make for a great day of golf. At Saddlebrook Golf Club, we are passionate about creating an inclusive environment that promotes the values of diversity. We work hard to create a welcoming atmosphere for our employees and more importantly, for our guests.??????

Otter Creek Golf Course

Otter Creek, a public golf course always in tournament condition, has been rated among the top public courses in the U.S. since its inception in 1964. Located in the midst of a serene countryside, Robert Trent Jones Sr. created the original 18 holes of this championship course. His design harmonizes the gently rolling hills of southern Indiana with adding his incredible knowledge of the game by utilizing the existing contours of the land to ensure that each shot is as natural as it could possibly be. Robert’s son, Rees Jones, was given the challenge of designing an additional 9 holes that would compliment his father’s original course. Opened in June of 1995, the result is a “Links” look that is as challenging as the original design.

Brookshire Golf Course

The City of Carmel's Own Brookshire Golf Course offers an exciting golf experience for beginners and seasoned golfers alike. The 18 Championship holes are accented by gently rolling terrain, and stately mature trees. Picturesque Cool Creek winds its way through a majority of the layout. Built in 1970, and designed by Carmel's legendary architect William Diddel, Brookshire is a joy to play. The 4 sets of tees allow for each player to select their own level of golf challenge. Season Passes are available, as is open play by regular Greens Fee. Both Men's and Ladies' Leagues call Brookshire Golf Course their home, offering regularly scheduled weekly golf events. Thank you for your interest in Brookshire Golf Course. We look forward to having you visit very soon!

Chippendale Golf Club

Chippendale Golf Club offers the public 18 holes of exciting championship golf covering 200 acres in southwest Howard County, Kokomo, Indiana. Thousands of native trees line the fairways to enhance the courses' beauty. The Championship Eighteen measures out to 6600+yds and offers a true test of your golfing skills. No matter what set of tees you choose, a straight shot and proper club selection are imperative to score well. The club is built into an upscale subdivision called the Moors of Chippendale or 'Grasslands' of Chippendale, an old English translation. The Moors features homes from $265,000 to $1,000,000. The Club offers an outstanding 5000 square foot Clubhouse with bar and banquet facility, practice green, a practice range, snack bar with grill, and a full service pro shop.

Smock Golf Course

Smock Golf Course is a publicly owned, daily fee golf and practice facility. With a Silver Course Rating from the Indianapolis Parks and Recreation Association and works hard in maintaining nature in and around the golf course, Smock Golf Course is committed and dedicated to growing the game of golf one golfer at a time. We have developed one of the largest and most popular junior programs in the area and continue to proactively and passionately promote junior golf. Ladies golf is growing at Smock Golf Course, due in large part to our dedication to offering unique and fun instruction as well as tee boxes suitable for those beginners of all ages.

Practice Facility

Smock offers chipping and putting areas and is the perfect place to improve your short game. Smock is also equipped with a driving range and PGA staff available for lessons. What better way to take your game to the next level this year? Make time to perfect your swing and improve your golf game today. Just contact our pro shop to speak with our professional staff and schedule your lesson.

Bar & Grill

The bar & grill is the perfect way to end your round at Smock. Unwind with your favorite beverage from our fully stocked bar while you relax enjoying the natural surroundings. The bar & grill is open daily.

The Links at Heartland Crossing

Located just 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis, The Links at Heartland Crossing presents a delightfully unique view of how the game should be played. The course presents eighteen memorable holes, each contributing to the overall personality and character of Heartland Crossing. Bunker management allows for the opportunity for success – and its own risk of penalty. All joined together in harmony with the rolling terrain and vegetation native to Indiana. Golfers and naturalists alike will marvel at the textures created by the liberal use of fescue, prairie grasses and wildflowers. Bent grass tees, fairways and greens complement the Kentucky bluegrass rough. And the colors – vivid as those found on an artist’s palette. Gentle green fairways contrasted by white sand-filled bunkers. Rich blues of water and sky frame the explosion of colors provided by wildflowers. The Links at Heartland Crossing combines a true golfing experience with emotion and aesthetics even non-golfers will appreciate. As they leave the course, golfers look back on the round and remember the course for what it was – an experience to remember.

Southern Dunes Golf Course

18 Hole Course

Designed by Professional Golf legend Gary Player in 2003, Southern Dunes Golf Course features 6,516 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 70. The course offers an excellent challenge from each set of tees; Championship, Blue, White, and Forward. Our golf carts have touch screen GPS. Easily get yardage to the pin, font or back of the green, hazards, or to layup to an exact yardage.

Par 3 Course

Southern Dunes also has a 9-hole par 3 course that is perfect for anyone of any skill level. It is great for players who are just learning the game and perfect for avid golfers to practice their short game. The par 3 course has three different tee boxes. You can walk, or ride and no tee time is required.

Indoor Practice Facilities

Southern Dunes is your place to work on your game year-round. Southern Dunes has 3 indoor golf simulators, a large indoor putting green, and 7 heated hitting bays.

Outdoor Practice Facilities

Southern Dunes offers chipping and putting areas and is the perfect place to improve your short game. Southern Dunes is also equipped with a driving range and PGA staff available for lessons. What better way to take your game to the next level this year? Make time to perfect your swing and improve your golf game today. Just contact our pro shop to speak with our professional staff and schedule your lesson.